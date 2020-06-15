AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Report: 76ers, Devils Owners Purchase Minority Stake in Steelers

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Co-owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils purchased less than 5% stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Bloomberg News.

Josh Harris and David Blitzer acquired stock in the Steelers as high as $140 million earlier this year. The team is valued at $2.8 billion, according to Forbes. The two new partial owners replace David Tepper, who sold his stock two years ago to become the principal owner of the Carolina Panthers for nearly $2.3 billion.

Blitzer currently works at Blackstone Group Inc. and Harris at Apollo Global Managament Inc. They also own Crystal Palace and the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Art Rooney II remains the principal owner and president of the team. The NFL requires at least 30% ownership to be a principal owner. Therefore, Blitzer and Harris will not have say in team operations.

Other investors in the team are Rob Citrone, former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, and former Steelers player John Stallworth.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Wormley: Getting Traded to Steelers a 'Dream Come True'

The Steelers defensive lineman found himself removing his fandom before entering the 2020 season living a childhood dream.

Noah Strackbein

MMQB: Steelers Weakest Link Still on Offense

Even with a returning Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers pass catchers leave reason for concern.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Gets 2-Years Probation for Felony Burglary With Battery Charges

Former Steelers wide receiver is set to complete two years probation, and a number of other requirements, following an incident with a moving truck driver.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Live With Steelers' Chris Wormley

Around The 412 is joined by Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley.

Around The 412

Ravens Share Powerful Video on Equality

Baltimore stars, Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and many more join together to spread awareness on police brutality.

Noah Strackbein

Breer: Steelers One of Five Defenses to Watch

The Steelers forced 20 turnovers in 2019.

Noah Strackbein

by

kcroyals85

Steelers' Matt Feiler Signs Second-Year Tender

The Steelers had two players sign their second-round tenders on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers CB Mike Hilton Signs Second-Round Tender

This is Mike Hilton's second tender with the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

NFL's Virtual Offseason Extended Through June 26

The Steelers will continue to work virtually as the NFL extends their deadline towards the end of the June

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Files Trademark for Apparel and Accessory Marketing

The Steelers wide receiver is looking to add his own phrase to his TEAM JUJU LLC brand.

Noah Strackbein