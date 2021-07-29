Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers Next Season?

One NFL insider believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should look Aaron Rodgers' way next season.
Author:
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers? One NFL insider believes that's the direction Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert should look after this season. 

John Clayton told 93.7 The Fan that the Steelers should "look into" Rodgers if Ben Roethlisberger does not return in 2022. 

Rodgers has been very open about his distaste in the Green Bay Packers and his hopes to move on from the team relatively soon. The MVP quarterback did show up to training camp, but again made it clear his goal is to continue his career elsewhere. 

The Steelers will need to sign T.J. Watt to a contract extension by next offseason and then extend Minkah Fitzpatrick. 

Roethlisberger restructured his contract to carry voidable years following the 2021 season, but whether or not he'll retire after this year is still unknown. 

Colbert said before training camp that the team is solely focused on this season, with no thought on if the Steelers will be looking for a new franchise quarterback in 2022. 

"2021 is all we’re worried about with Ben," Colbert said. "… Beyond that, none of us know."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Notepad: Steelers Put on Pads and Things Get Chippy

Two Steelers Leave Practice With Injuries

Watch: Kevin Colbert on Steelers Hall of Fame Inductees

Could Steelers See Banner, Okorafor Before Preseason?

Ben Roethlisberger Excused From Practice

Steelers Have Plans for Extra Cap Space

T.J. Watt is Not Madden22's Highest-Rated Edge Rusher

5 Questions Steelers Will Answer During Week 2 of Camp

What to Expect From T.J. Watt's Contract Extension

Steelers Closing in on T.J. Watt Extension

USATSI_16012113_168388034_lowres
News

Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers Next Season?

IMG_0446
News

From the Notepad: Steelers Put Pads On and Things Get Chippy

IMG_0313 copy
News

Two Steelers Leave Practice With Injuries

Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 8.13.31 AM
News

Watch: GM Kevin Colbert on Steelers Hall of Fame Inductees

KSR_0505
News

Could Steelers See Banner, Okorafor Before Preseason? Tomlin Answers

2021_OTA_0608kr_0976
News

Ben Roethlisberger Excused From Practice as Steelers Prepare for Pads

USATSI_12246668_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Extra Cap Space? Steelers Have a Plan for Their Excess Money

2020_Practice_1001ce_0384
News

Steelers Willing to (Somewhat) Adjust As They Race Clock on T.J. Watt Extension