Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers Next Season?

Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers? One NFL insider believes that's the direction Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert should look after this season.

John Clayton told 93.7 The Fan that the Steelers should "look into" Rodgers if Ben Roethlisberger does not return in 2022.

Rodgers has been very open about his distaste in the Green Bay Packers and his hopes to move on from the team relatively soon. The MVP quarterback did show up to training camp, but again made it clear his goal is to continue his career elsewhere.

The Steelers will need to sign T.J. Watt to a contract extension by next offseason and then extend Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Roethlisberger restructured his contract to carry voidable years following the 2021 season, but whether or not he'll retire after this year is still unknown.

Colbert said before training camp that the team is solely focused on this season, with no thought on if the Steelers will be looking for a new franchise quarterback in 2022.

"2021 is all we’re worried about with Ben," Colbert said. "… Beyond that, none of us know."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

