AFC North News: Bengals Add Veteran WR, Sign Multiple Draft Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals signed seven of their 10 draft picks and added a wide receiver to their roster.
After trying out during rookie minicamp, the Bengals signed veteran wideout Trent Taylor.

Taylor, 27, was a fifth-round pick for the San Francisco 49ers. He's played in 41 games over the last four seasons, missing 2019 after a setback following foot surgery.

Taylor could fill slot receiver and punt returner for the Bengals. He'll wear No. 11 in Cincinnati.

The Bengals also signed seven of their 10 draft picks on Monday. They agreed to deals with all three of their fourth-round picks -- Cam Sample, Tyler Shelvin and D'Ante Smith, fifth-round pick Evan McPherson, sixth-rounders Trey Hill and Chris Evans, and seventh-round selection Wyatt Hubert.

They are still working on deals with  their first three picks, Ja'Marr Chase, Jackson Carman and Joseph Ossai.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

