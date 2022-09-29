Skip to main content

Ahkello Witherspoon, Larry Ogunjobi Non-Participants in Steelers Injury Report

Pressley Harvin, Kevin Dotson and Minkah Fitzpatrick were all full participants on the Pittsburgh Steelers' injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't make any many changes to the latest edition of their injury report. Four starters had been dealing with injuries and three of them were full participants for the second straight day, a sign that they will all be healthy enough to play this week against the New York Jets. 

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had been in the concussion protocol to begin the week, was not limited. Neither was punter Pressley Harvin - who was hobbled by a hip injury - and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, who saw a familiar ankle injury flare back up. 

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon sat out of practice again to nurse a hamstring injury suffered late in the Browns game, indicating that he will not play this weekend. 

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi also did not practice, but his absence was described as "not injury related". He was held out so the team could rest him.

