Ambulance Brought in To Help Ravens TE Mark Andrews

A scary scene at Baltimore Ravens practice as tight end Mark Andrews required attention from medics.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had to leave practice in an ambulance after dealing with severe cramps, head coach John Harbaugh announced.

Andrews received IV treatment after collapsing on the field. He walked off under his own power before the ambulance arrived.

"He's got some pretty serious cramping going on," Harbaugh said. "He's gonna work through it. The humidity really shot up. He's obviously working super hard and he's got to get that calmed down a little bit."

The Ravens are already dealing with a long list of injuries at the wide receiver and tight position. Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins, Miles Boykins and Nick Boyle are all on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Baltimore is set to play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday for Week 2 of the preseason.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

