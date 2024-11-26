Analyst Calls Out Steelers DB
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been the subject of much scrutiny throughout the season, with many citing a lack of forced turnovers and overall splash plays as reasons for his perceived regression.
93.7 The Fan's Joe Starkey jumped on that train while speaking with Bob Pompeani on Monday, stating that he's been a letdown for the Steelers given how he's fared in coverage.
"Minkah Fitzpatrick is a flat out disappointment," Starkey said. "He’s given up a lot. I don’t think they’re just ignoring him the entire game. This isn’t Darrelle Revis in college.”
From the moment Pittsburgh acquired Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins for a package including a first-round pick back in 2019, he performed at a superstar level.
The 28-year-old took home first-team All-Pro honors three times and earned a Pro Bowl nod four times over his first five campaigns with the Steelers. He also tied for the league lead in interceptions with six in 2022 after signing a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the team, which made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history at the time.
Things have gone downhill rather quickly for Fitzpatrick, however. After playing in just 10 games last year due to a number of different injuries, he's had a tough time regaining his prior form in 2024.
Over Pittsburgh's 11 contests thus far, the Alabama product has registered 61 total tackles and a forced fumble. He's remained a reliable tackler and made an impact in the run game, but as Starkey noted, his coverage has been subpar.
Per Pro Football Focus, Fitzpatrick's allowed opposing receivers to record 18 catches on 24 targets for a total of 248 yards and two touchdowns. Once an elite ballhawk, those days appear to be over for him at the moment.
Fitzpatrick is an undisputed leader for an elite Steelers defense, meaning that his value to the team can't simply be based upon what he does on the field. That being said, Pittsburgh still needs him to get things together and take some steps forward as the season comes to a close.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!