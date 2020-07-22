Anthony McFarland Posts Pic of Him Signing Steelers Contract

PITTSBURGH -- Rookie contract number two appears to be in the books for the Steelers. Fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland shared a picture on Instagram Tuesday night of him signing his first NFL deal in Pittsburgh.

This comes the same day the Steelers signed outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. The two were back-to-back picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland tweeted earlier this week, hinting at the idea that he agreed on his rookie deal.

"Some great news this morning," McFarland wrote. "Now it's time to grow and be the best man I can be..."

The Steelers have only signed two of their 16 rookies, and now need to trim their roster by ten to accommodate the new 80-man roster for training camp. Of their rookies still left to sign, ten are undrafted free agents.

