Steelers Safety Antoine Brooks Jr Signs Rookie Contract

Donnie Druin

Steelers rookie Antoine Brooks Jr. has signed his rookie contract. The safety posted a picture on his Instagram with the hashtag “steelersnation.” 

Brooks now joins fellow rookies Alex Highsmith and Anthony McFarland in signing their rookie deals. The details of the contract have yet to be released, however McFarland's deal is expected to be a standard four-year contract. 

With the NFL recently revealing training camp will continue as scheduled despite ongoing COVID precautions/negotiations with the NFLPA for the upcoming season, rookies were able to report as early as Tuesday July 21. Teams are scheduled to fully have their full teams available on Tuesday July 28. 

Brooks, a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, looks to provide valuable depth behind fellow safeties Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Brooks will likely see time on special teams and special subpackages that involve him playing close to the line of scrimmage. Brooks also has experience playing as nickel corner, where he excelled at pressuring the quarterback via the slot. 

"He plays with great energy and emotion,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Brooks. “You see it. His love for the game is evident. I hadn’t been around him, but I just know he’s the type of guy when he walks in the room, he brings the gas with him. He’s an energy bringer, not an energy drainer. A good teammate in that way. A football lover. And you can always find places for guys like that, whether he’s playing the safety position, sub package linebacker position, or special teams, I know he’s going to bring that energy to all that we ask him to do.”

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

