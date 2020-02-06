AllSteelers

Antonio Brown: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hines Ward Never "Gave Me the Respect I Needed"

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown spent Thursday morning apologizing to the Steelers organization and talking about life outside the NFL. 

During his interview with 93.7 The Fan, Brown touched on two of his former teammates, Hines Ward and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Starting with the current Steelers wideout, AB pointed blame at Smith-Schuster for disrespecting him with a social media post of JuJu scoring a touchdown against the Raiders after Brown was traded to Oakland. 

"I just think man people got to show more respect and be more considerate to others and I got to learn not to let people who come at me negative react because I’m a leader, whatever I do is going to be magnified times 10," Brown said about the situation. 

"I have nothing against JuJu Smith-Schuster. Why would I’m who he want to be, I’m who he want to be."

As for Ward, Brown said the former Super Bowl MVP never showed him the "respect" he deserved coming into the league. As a young receiver, Brown admitted Ward never taught him the ropes of the league and kept his distance from the younger wideout. 

"Hines Ward never gave me the respect I needed," Brown said. "Or gave me the positivity or the support I needed. I've never been to his house. I never studied plays with him. I never went over how to win and get open."

Brown did say he showed Smith-Schuster the ropes Ward never taught him, setting his successor up for a better road ahead when Brown left. 

