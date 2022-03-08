Skip to main content
Antonio Brown
Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos

Antonio Brown 'Serious' About Buying Denver Broncos With Kanye West

Antonio Brown and Kanye West are trying to dip their toe in the NFL owners pool.

Apparently, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is "extremely serious" about teaming up with Kanye West to purchase the Denver Broncos. 

Brown told TMZ Sports that he and West are interested in buying the Broncos. Currently, the team is expected to be worth somewhere near $4 billion. 

"Tell Roger [Goodell] to call me," Brown said. "We're working on it ... We're working towards getting it done."

If Brown and West are able to come up with the money, they'd need to be approved by all 31 other owners before purchasing the Broncos. 

In the meantime, the two are preparing for their performances at Rolling Loud Music Festival.

