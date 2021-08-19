Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

An altercation during a one-on-one drill led to Antonio Brown being removed from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' joint practice with the Titans.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson, when Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, resulting him being removed from the field.

Brown signed a new one-year deal with the Bucs worth $6.25 million, with $3.1 million guaranteed. He joined Tampa Bay for eight games last season, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns - and winning his first Super Bowl.

The Titans and Buccaneers will face each other on Saturday night for Week 2 of the preseason.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

