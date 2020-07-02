Antonio Brown Working out with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

How crazy has 2020 been? We've completely shelved talk of Antonio Brown's antics earlier in the year in favor of whatever disaster is slated to take over our planet next.

Brown, who played just one game with the New England Patriots in 2019 after forcing his way out of both Pittsburgh and Oakland, has steadily been posting videos through the offseason of him refining his craft.

Mr. Big Chest's latest update sees Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throwing passes to the former Steeler.

Although Brown has previously been spotted wearing black and gold during a portion of his workouts, Brown can be seen donning a Raiders helmet in the video above (Or a Steelers helmet with the Raiders logo/colors painted over it, we're not sure).

The video comes after rumors of the Seahawks reportedly discussing bringing Brown's talents to CenturyLink Field, and months after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Seahawks nearly brought Brown on the roster prior to signing Josh Gordon last season. Schefter also reported Wilson pushed for the organization to sign Brown.

Other teams have shown interest in Brown with no true traction, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were recently rumored to have been interested in Brown despite head coach Bruce Arians saying "Yeah, I just know him, and -- it's not a fit in our locker room."

BetOnline slightly believes Brown will not be on a roster come opening day of the 2020 NFL season, as they currently have odds that are listed as followed:

Will Antonio Brown be on an NFL roster for Week 1 of the 2020 season?

Yes EVEN

No -140

Time will tell if/when Brown makes his return to the field, but as for now, one of the most talented receivers to play the game may be limited to the gridiron in Wilson's backyard.

