Skip to main content

Antonio Brown Says He Wants to Retire With Steelers

Antonio Brown wants to end his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The breakup between Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers was well-documented, and pretty severe. But after three years apart, the wide receiver is asking to come home. 

Brown, who played nine years with the Steelers, made a superstar career for himself in Pittsburgh. He made seven Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro four years in a row. Then, after disagreements with the organization, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Now, he's saying he wants to retire a Steeler. 

Brown has spent time with the Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was most-recently released after leaving mid-game due to an argument about his health. 

Brown once totaled 837 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns with the Steelers.  

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Sign WR Tyler Snead After Tryout

Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout

The Chris Oladokun and Duck Hodges Connection

Kenny Pickett Has Tried to Recruit Connor Heyward His Whole Career

Calvin Austin, George Pickens See Stardom in Each Other, Pickett

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16786179_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Hates PFF Too

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_16829334_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign WR Tyler Snead After Tryout

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_17460608_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_16767148_168388034_lowres
News

Dolphins Sign Former Steelers LB Melvin Ingram

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
USATSI_17429747_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign South Carolina CB After Rookie Minicamp

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
USATSI_16845292_168388034_lowres
News

ESPN Calls Out Steelers Defensive Line

By Noah StrackbeinMay 15, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (54)
News

Chris Oladokun Has Steelers Ties, And Believes His Opportunity is Real

By Noah StrackbeinMay 15, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (52)
News

Kenny Pickett Has Been Recruiting Connor Heyward Since High School

By Noah StrackbeinMay 15, 2022