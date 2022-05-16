Antonio Brown Says He Wants to Retire With Steelers

Antonio Brown wants to end his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The breakup between Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers was well-documented, and pretty severe. But after three years apart, the wide receiver is asking to come home.

Brown, who played nine years with the Steelers, made a superstar career for himself in Pittsburgh. He made seven Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro four years in a row. Then, after disagreements with the organization, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, he's saying he wants to retire a Steeler.

Brown has spent time with the Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was most-recently released after leaving mid-game due to an argument about his health.

Brown once totaled 837 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns with the Steelers.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Sign WR Tyler Snead After Tryout

Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout

The Chris Oladokun and Duck Hodges Connection

Kenny Pickett Has Tried to Recruit Connor Heyward His Whole Career

Calvin Austin, George Pickens See Stardom in Each Other, Pickett