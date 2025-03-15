Cardinals Re-Sign Former Steelers Starter
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum has signed an extension with the Arizona Cardinals.
Beachum has played 179 games in his career, starting in 161. 44 games and 39 of those starts were with the Steelers.
After playing at SMU in college, Beachum was drafted by the Steelers with their seventh round pick in 2012.
Beachum would go on to spend his next four seasons with the team before entering free agency after the 2015 season.
In 2016, Beachum signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, spending one season with the team. He would sign with the New York Jets in 2017, spending three seasons there.
In 2020, the Cardinals signed Beachum as a free agent, and have signed him to multiple short term deals since then.
Beachum's signing impacts the Steelers due to a clearly necessary need for depth on the offensive line. Beachum would have offered a veteran presence that is now lacking on their young offensive line, which could lead to discipline issues down the road.
That being said, concerns with Beachum's size have plagued him since his collegiate Pro Day, and his age of 35 is a concern for any player in the NFL. Beachum's signing will likely provide stability with the Cardinals offensive line primarily.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!