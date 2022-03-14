Skip to main content
James Conner
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals

James Conner Re-Signs With Cardinals

James Conner returns to the Arizona Cardinals after a breakout season.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has signed a new three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced. 

Conner signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2021 after not re-signing with the Steelers. This past season, he rushed for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns. 

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Conner's contract is worth $21 million, with $16 million in its first two years and $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

Former Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has reportedly signed with the Miami Dolphins, leaving Conner as the primary back heading into the summer.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

