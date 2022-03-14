James Conner Re-Signs With Cardinals

James Conner returns to the Arizona Cardinals after a breakout season.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has signed a new three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced.

Conner signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2021 after not re-signing with the Steelers. This past season, he rushed for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Conner's contract is worth $21 million, with $16 million in its first two years and $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

Former Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has reportedly signed with the Miami Dolphins, leaving Conner as the primary back heading into the summer.

