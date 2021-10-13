    • October 13, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals Are Still Upset About Super Bowl XLIII

    The gesture was meant to bother Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Instead, it brought back great memories.
    Author:

    Yes, Santonio Holmes caught the football. The Pittsburgh Steelers know it, the NFL knows it, and the Arizona Cardinals know it - even if they don't want to admit it. 

    Super Bowl XLIII was one of the most exciting and nerve-wracking games in Steelers history. It came down to a toe-tap by Holmes from Ben Roethlisberger with 35 seconds left to hand Pittsburgh their sixth Lombardi Trophy and send the Cardinals still waiting for their first. 

    13 years ago, the controversy over whether or not Holmes caught the ball was high. Maybe no one in Arizona believed it was a catch. The Cardinals still seem to feel that way. 

    Yes, it's true - the Cardinals used the latest social media trend to take everyone back to 2009 and one of the most historic catches in Super Bowl history. And yes, people are likely a little upset over the tweet and rehashing the past, but for Steelers fans, it's a simple reminder that Holmes caught the ball. 

