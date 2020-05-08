Art Rooney II Feels Good About Monday Night Opener, Avoiding West Coast

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers start their season in front of the entire country. NFL starts on Sunday and Pittsburgh will premiere on Monday, taking on the New York Giants on the road for the season's first Monday Night Football game.

For team president Art Rooney II, he's open to the idea of starting the 2020 season in the spotlight. With a returning Hall of Fame quarterback and the whole world waiting for a comeback, why would you be?

"Opening on a Monday night is interesting," Rooney II said during the team's Schedule Release Show. "Obviously another prime time game another chance to be in front of the country so we have no complaints about that."

The Steelers will return home to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 2, but won't end their primetime action in opening week.

Pittsburgh has four primetime games; vs. Ravens in Week 12 (Thanksgiving), at Bills in Week 14, and at Bengals in Week 15.

"I think we're fine with it," Rooney II said. "Of course we know that things can change and in this day of age probably will change, in terms of some of the flex scheduling that goes on. But I think the way the schedule lays out, we're fine with it. Playing two night games in the northeast in December is going to be interesting. Particularly being up there in Buffalo for the night game, people will have to dress warm for that one."

Overall, the Steelers president feels confident about the team's 2020 schedule. Battling the NFC West, AFC South and avoiding the west coast, Pittsburgh is ready to compete for their first playoff birth in three years.

"I think the schedule lays out well, no west coast trips; those are things coaches like to avoid and so I think all things considered, it worked out pretty well," Rooney II said.