Auburn Hires Former Steelers WR Coach Ike Hilliard

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard is heading to Auburn to take on the same role with the Tigers.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced the news, stating that Hilliard checks all the boxes the Tigers were looking for in a wide receivers coach.

"Ike is exactly what we are looking for to lead our wide receivers room. His credentials really speak for themself - All-American in the SEC, NFL First Round pick, 12 years as a very productive player in the league and a decade plus coaching in the NFL," Harsin said. "Amongst all of those accomplishments one other thing really stood out showing who Ike is as a person and leader. He made a commitment to his family that he would graduate from college, and he never lost sight of that, finishing up his degree while also being a full-time NFL coach. Ike, without a doubt, possesses the same values that we want our Auburn program to be known for - character, discipline, toughness and conviction. We are excited to welcome Ike, his wife Lourdes and their children to the Auburn family."

Hillaird spent 11 seasons in the NFL, including the last two with the Steelers. Pittsburgh did not renew his contract after the 2021 season, replacing him with former Carolina Panthers receivers coach Frisman Jackson.

