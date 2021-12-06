Ravens Confirm Marlon Humphrey Will Miss Remainder of Season
The Baltimore Ravens will be without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the remainder of the year due to a pectoral injury, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed.
Humphrey was injured during the Pittsburgh Steelers game, which Harbaugh said afterwards had an impact on the decision to go for two after the final touchdown of the game. The Ravens would fail the conversion, sealing a victory for the Steelers, 20-19.
Humphrey has one interception on the season with a forced fumble and 13 pass deflections. In 12 games this year, he's recorded 58 tackles.

