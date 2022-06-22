Skip to main content

Former Ravens DT, Fox Reporter Tony Siragusa Dies at Age 55

The former Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle made a name for himself in several career paths.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panther and Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, Tony Siragusa, has passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The Fox sideline report was 55-years-old.

Siragusa first made a name for himself while at the University of Pittsburgh before becoming a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 1990. After seven seasons in Indy, he headed to Baltimore where he went on to win Super Bowl XXXV with the Ravens. 

Siragusa dove into the acting game following retirement, making appearances in The Sopranos and the 25th Hour. He also worked as the sideline report for Fox Sports. 

