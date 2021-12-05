Ravens Inactives vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals have made five players inactive for Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cornerback Chris Westry, running back Ty'Son Williams, linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, wide receiver Miles Boykin and tight end Nick Boyle are all out against the Steelers.
Boykin is dealing with a finger injury that left him limited throughout the week. Westry is dealing with a thigh injury and Ferguson missed the last two days of practice with an illness.
The Steelers have made five players inactive as well.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
5 Things to Expect: Steelers vs. Ravens
Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers
Cam Heyward Still Active Against Ravens
Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook