Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Ravens Inactives vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens made seven players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Baltimore Ravens have made seven players inactive in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receiver James Proche II, cornerback Anthony Averett, offensive lineman Ben Powers, tight end Tony Poljan, nose tackle Isaiah Mack and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh are all out for the Ravens.

Jackson (ankle) and Averett (ribs) were ruled out on the team's final injury report. Jackson has not played since Week 14 and will be replaced by backup Tyler Huntley. 

Oweh (foot) and Powers (foot) had a chance to play coming into the game but were ruled out pregame. 

The Steelers made six players inactive.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to Retire After Draft

Read More

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game

Tomlin and Harbaugh Discuss Big Ben's Impact on Rivalry

Steelers Get Diontae Johnson Back

Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 18 vs. Ravens

Ravens Rule Out Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers

Antonio Brown Releases Statement, Texts From Bruce Arians

Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph Competing for Starting Job

USATSI_17301815_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Ravens Inactives vs. Steelers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17267295_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens

12 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 8.17.52 AM
News

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to Retire After Draft

1 hour ago
USATSI_9085546_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers DC Keith Butler Will Not Coach vs. Ravens

17 hours ago
USATSI_17067330_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game

22 hours ago
USATSI_17153946_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Joe Haden, Kendrick Green Back for Ravens Game

22 hours ago
USATSI_8182457_168388034_lowres
News

Tomlin and Harbaugh Discuss Ben Roethlisberger's Impact on Steelers-Ravens Rivalry

22 hours ago
USATSI_17153915_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Release DT Isaiah Buggs

23 hours ago