Ravens Inactives vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens have made seven players inactive in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receiver James Proche II, cornerback Anthony Averett, offensive lineman Ben Powers, tight end Tony Poljan, nose tackle Isaiah Mack and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh are all out for the Ravens.
Jackson (ankle) and Averett (ribs) were ruled out on the team's final injury report. Jackson has not played since Week 14 and will be replaced by backup Tyler Huntley.
Oweh (foot) and Powers (foot) had a chance to play coming into the game but were ruled out pregame.
The Steelers made six players inactive.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to Retire After Draft
Read More
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game
Tomlin and Harbaugh Discuss Big Ben's Impact on Rivalry
Steelers Get Diontae Johnson Back
Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 18 vs. Ravens
Ravens Rule Out Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers
Antonio Brown Releases Statement, Texts From Bruce Arians
Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph Competing for Starting Job
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook