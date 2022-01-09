Ravens Inactives vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens made seven players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receiver James Proche II, cornerback Anthony Averett, offensive lineman Ben Powers, tight end Tony Poljan, nose tackle Isaiah Mack and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh are all out for the Ravens.

Jackson (ankle) and Averett (ribs) were ruled out on the team's final injury report. Jackson has not played since Week 14 and will be replaced by backup Tyler Huntley.

Oweh (foot) and Powers (foot) had a chance to play coming into the game but were ruled out pregame.

The Steelers made six players inactive.

