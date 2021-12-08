Ravens OT Ja'Wuan James Returns to Practice

The Baltimore Ravens have designated Ja'Wuan James to return from IR.

The Baltimore Ravens designated offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James to return from Injured Reserve, opening a 21-day window for him to return to the active roster.

James was on the non-football-injury list after tearing his achilles prior to the season. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Ravens were hoping at the time they acquired him, that James would return late in the season.

James torn his achilles while with the Denver Broncos and was released. He then signed a two-year, $9 million with the Ravens.

The 2014 first round pick for the Miami Dolphins has played three games since 2019.

