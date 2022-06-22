Ravens DE Jaylon Ferguson Dead at Age 26

The Baltimore Ravens announce the passing of their beloved defender.

With profound sadness, the Baltimore Ravens announced the tragic passing of defensive end Jaylon Ferguson, who was just 26-years-old at the time of his death.

The Ravens did not release details on the death.

"He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality," the team wrote. "We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost way too soon."

Ferguson was the Ravens' third-round pick in 2019 and played 38 games in three seasons for Baltimore.

All Steelers will continue to provide updates as more information is released. From everyone on our team, we send our deepest condolences to Ferguson's family and friends.

