Report: Ravens DE Jaylon Ferguson Died of Fentanyl, Cocaine Overdose

The late Baltimore Ravens defender was 26-years-old.

Late Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jaylon Ferguson passed away late last month at just 26-years-old. According to a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the former NFL player's death was due to a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl. 

Ferguson was found unresponsive in a home several weeks ago as the team separated before training camp. At the time, Baltimore police said they could not rule out a possible overdose. 

Ferguson was entering his fourth season in the NFL with the Ravens. He was a father of three, all under the age of five. 

A fundraiser has been set up to help Ferguson's children following his death. 

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement following his death, saying, "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

