Ravens Making Progress on Lamar Jackson Contract Extension

The Baltimore Ravens continue to talk with quarterback Lamar Jackson about a contract extension.
It appears the AFC North will try and keep one of their flashiest players around for years to come. The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly in talks on a contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson, according to their general manager Eric DeCosta.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that DeCosta admitted he and Jackson have had ongoing talks about a contract extension. The two sides have not agreed on a deal yet, but "hopefully at some point we'll have good news for everyone."

Despite a dip in production in 2020, Jackson carries some of the NFL's highest credentials to the negotiating table. The 2019 league MVP also has a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro under his belt. The Ravens have made the playoffs under Jackson the last two years. 

Jackson's contract should be one to keep an eye on. With Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes landing record-breaking deals the last two years, Jackson seems to be in line for the next mega contract for a quarterback. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

