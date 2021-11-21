Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Bears
The Baltimore Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson due to an illness, the team announced.
Jackson did not practice throughout the week due to a non-COVID illness. He made the trip to Chicago to face the Bears but was listed as questionable. He met with team doctors upon arriving at the stadium but was ultimately ruled inactive for the game.
The Ravens will turn to Tyler Huntley to start in Week 11. This is Huntley's first NFL start and will have Trace McSorely back him up after being elevated from the practice squad.
Baltimore is 6-3 and currently in first place in the AFC North. Jackson has accounted for 16 touchdowns this season.
