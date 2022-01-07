Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Ravens Rule Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will not have their starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. 

The Ravens announced that Jackson will not play after missing practice throughout the week. Huntley is 1-2 as a starter entering Week 18, completing 106 of 157 pass attempts for 940 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions. He's also rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns this season. 

Jackson has not started for the Ravens since Week 14 due to an ankle injury. He attempted to return to practice last week but suffered a setback, likely ending his 2021 season. 

The Steelers need a victory over the Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars to earn their place in the AFC playoffs. The Ravens are not mathematically eliminated, but would need an abundance of help to get in.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Antonio Brown Saga Continues

Read More

Montravius Adams Hopes to Stay With Steelers Moving Forward

Steelers Place Diontae Johnson, Kendrick Green on COVID-19 List

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown Releases Statement, Texts From Bruce Arians

Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph Competing for Starting Job

USATSI_17300208_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Rule Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Steelers

just now
USATSI_17443885_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Antonio Brown Saga Continues

4 hours ago
USATSI_16911560_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 18 vs. Ravens

20 hours ago
Untitled design (16)
News

Montravius Adams Hopes to Stay With Steelers Moving Forward

21 hours ago
USATSI_16766779_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt on Winning Steelers Team MVP

22 hours ago
USATSI_17348160_168388034_lowres
News

Bruce Arians Responds to Antonio Brown Allegations

23 hours ago
USATSI_17449046_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Name T.J. Watt 2021 Team MVP

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_16716705_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Officially Release Antonio Brown

Jan 6, 2022