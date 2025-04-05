Ravens Star Gives Steelers Surprising Compliment
In an act of sacrilegious rivalry talk, a Baltimore Ravens cornerback went out of his way to praise one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' throwback uniforms.
In a post on X, Marlon Humphrey declared that the Steelers' "jail uniforms" are the top retro jerseys of all-time.
"If we being honest. Don’t judge me please…. But the Steelers jail uniforms the hardest throwback of all time. Close second Denver Broncos," Humphrey wrote.
The garb attire Humphrey is referencing has also become known as the "bumblebee" jerseys due to their alternating black and yellow stripes.
The original version of the garments were first worn back in 1934 by the Pittsburgh Pirates football club, who were later renamed to the Steelers in 1940.
The team used those jerseys for just one season, however, as they faced scrutiny while finishing the year with a poor record of 2-10.
They were shelved until 2012, when Pittsburgh brought them back as it celebrated the 80th anniversary of the organization. The team wore the uniform twice in that initial season, then once a year through the 2016 campaign.
The Steelers went 4-2 while donning them, but they haven't dusted them off in nearly a decade at this point, and it's unclear when or if they'll ever make a return considering just how polarizing of a topic they've become.
Humphrey never had a chance to see the jerseys in action, as he entered the league the year after they went out of commission in 2017. He's appeared in 14 regular season games throughout his career against Pittsburgh, going 5-9 while logging two interceptions, both of which came this past season.
The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro also helped Baltimore topple the Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs back in January.
