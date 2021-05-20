AFC North News: Marquise Brown Switches Number, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Working Out

Marquise Brown, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase make headlines as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals highlight mid-week news.

PITTSBURGH -- It's been an eventful day or two for the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers finished up rookie minicamp over the weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals got their quarterback back and the Baltimore Ravens gave a prominent number to a wideout.

We'll start in Baltimore...

Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has switched jersey numbers from 15 to 5. Brown announced on social media that the move came as a "Symbol of God's grace."

The last player in Baltimore to wear No. 5 was 11-year starter, Joe Flacco. Flacco, who's as known as any NFL quarterback in the city of Pittsburgh, led the Ravens to three AFC Championships and a Super Bowl win and leads almost every career statistic in the team's record book.

"Joe Flacco is a great talent," coach John Harbaugh told Ravens Country. "He's an even better person. He's the best quarterback in the history of the Ravens, without question. That's not even because I'm biased – it's just a fact."

Now, on to Cincinnati...

The Bengals got their 2020 first-overall pick back after quarterback Joe Burrow returned to Cincy following an appointment with Dr. Neal El Attrache.

Tests show Burrow, who's recovering from ACL and MCL surgery, is on track to play Week 1 of the 2021 season.

So, Burrow took no time in hitting the field once cleared. According to AllBengals, the quarterback spent time on Wednesday working with first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase. Tight end C.J. Uzomah was also present.

Burrow and Chase played together at LSU, where the two won a National Championship in 2019. Chase was the fifth-overall selection in last month's NFL Draft.

