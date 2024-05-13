Ravens Open 2024 Season Against Chiefs
The Baltimore Ravens will head to Kansas City in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, taking on the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in an AFC Championship rematch.
There was plenty of hype surrounding the Ravens opening the year against the Chiefs this season. As two of the best teams in the NFL and AFC, the powerhouses seemed destined to go head-to-head in the season opener. Now, Lamar Jackson will get another shot at taking down Patrick Mahomes, and ruining the Chiefs banner celebration at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jackson is 1-3 against the Chiefs in the regular season, with their last matchup coming in 2021 when Baltimore took the victory. He's thrown for four touchdowns and two interceptions during those matchups.
The Chiefs and Ravens remain the favorites in the AFC to head to the Super Bowl this season and with a two-time MVP leading the way, many are guessing this could be the year Baltimore finally gets over the hump that is Kansas City.
It all starts on Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 pm.
