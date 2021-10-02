Ravens Promote RB Le'Veon Bell From Practice Squad

Le'Veon Bell will join a mix of veterans in the Baltimore Ravens backfield.

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated running back Le'Veon Bell to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. They also activated defensive back Kevon Seymour and placed defensive end Derek Wolfe on Injured Reserve.

This will be Bell's debut with the Ravens after signing prior to the season. Baltimore has brought in a mix of veteran backs after losing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to ACL injuries.

Bell will join Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman in the backfield for Baltimore.

Bell played in 11 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, rushing for 328 yards and two touchdowns. His last AFC North journey was with the Steelers from 2013-2017, where he accumulated 5,336 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. He played in three Pro Bowls (2014, 2016 and 2017) and earned four All-Pro selections including two First-Team selections (2014 and 2017) and two Second-Team selections (2016 and 2017).

