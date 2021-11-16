Ravens Release RB Le'Veon Bell

The Baltimore Ravens have moved on from the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back.

The Baltimore Ravens have released former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Bell announced on social media.

Bell said in a post, "this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least," as he shares his appreciation to the Ravens and the city of Baltimore.

"I appreciate Eric Decasta and John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven," Bell writes.

Bell played in five games for the Ravens this season after signing to the practice squad prior to Week 1. He was part of a veteran group that included Latavius Murray and Devante Freeman. Bell recorded 31 rushes for 83 yards and a two touchdowns.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Preparing for Mason Rudolph to Start vs. Chargers

Steelers Expect Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Chargers Game

Steelers Will 'Leave Light On' for T.J. Watt to Play This Week

Minkah Fitzpatrick Placed on COVID-19 List

Steelers Sign QB James Morgan to Practice Squad

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Cam Heyward