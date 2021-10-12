    • October 12, 2021
    Ravens Rushing Streak Ends, Leaving Them Tied With 70's Steelers

    The Baltimore Ravens 100-yard rushing streak ends at 43 games.
    Author:

    The Baltimore Ravens had their 100-yard rushing streak snapped in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, ending the run at 43 games. 

    The Ravens rushed for just 86 yards in their 31-25 win over the Colts. Trailing most of the game, Baltimore's rushing attack was mostly quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran the ball 14 times for 63 yards. Latavius Murray led all running backs with six carries for 17 yards. 

    The Ravens started their 100-yard rushing streak back in 2018 and needed one game to break the Steelers' record from 1974-1977. 

    In the win, Jackson hit a different milestone, throwing for a franchise-record 442 yards, including a game-winning touchdown pass to Marquise Brown. The quarterback said after the game, he's fine with the results. 

    "It's all good," he told reporters. "We got the victory. I'm good with that."

