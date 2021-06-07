Ravens Sign Offensive Tackle Ja'Wuan James
The Baltimore Ravens are adding former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
James, who's 2021 season has already ended due to a torn achilles, is signing a two-year deal with the Ravens worth $9 million. James was released by the Broncos last month after getting injured off-site.
James opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. The first-round pick in 2014 by the Dolphins spent four years in Miami before signing with the Broncos in 2019.
James played just three games in Denver due to injuries.
The Ravens also signed former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva this offseason.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
You May Also Like:
Julio Jones Makes Steelers' Biggest Gap More Concerning
10 Greatest Moments of Ben Roethlisberger's Career
Stephon Tuitt's Brother Killed in Hit-and-Run
Ben Roethlisberger Building Fun Relationship With WRs
Steelers Edge Rushers Ranked Top 5 Last Season
Tunch Ilkin Retires to Focus on ALS Treatment
Cam Sutton Never Thought of Leaving Steelers
Dwayne Haskins Making Headlines at OTAs
James Washington Focused on Now, Not Later, With Steelers
NFL.com: Alex Highsmith Steelers Most Underappreciated Player