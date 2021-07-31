Ravens Sign Edge Rusher Justin Houston

The Baltimore Ravens boost their pass rush with the addition of Justin Houston.

The Baltimore Ravens are boosting their defensive pass rush, signing outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Houston, 32, is a four-time Pro Bowler who's recorded at least eight sacks in the last four seasons. His deal with the Ravens is reportedly worth $4 million.

The Ravens lost two pass rushers in Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue during free agency before drafting first-round pick Odafe Oweh out of Penn State. Last season, they recorded 26 sacks when not blitzing, the fewest in the NFL.

Houston and the Ravens met in April but didn't come to an agreement at the time. Baltimore decided to secure the pass rusher before the preseason, adding him to a group of edge rushers highlighted by Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Sleepers Making a Case for Steelers Roster

Troy Polamalu Test Positive for COVID-19

Steelers Key Players Not Participating at Training Camp

Getting a Feel for the Steelers Defense

Steelers Injuries Pilling Up in Week 2 of Training Camp

Minkah Fitzpatrick 10th-Best Safety in Madden 22

Aaron Rodgers to Steelers Next Season?

Notepad: Steelers Put on Pads and Things Get Chippy

Two Steelers Leave Practice With Injuries

Watch: Kevin Colbert on Steelers Hall of Fame Inductees