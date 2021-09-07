Ravens Sign Former Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens are welcoming Le'Veon Bell back to the AFC North.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bell, who played with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets last season. He played in 11 games, rushing for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens intend to sign him to the active roster once he's caught up.

Bell will return to the AFC North after just two years away. He played with the Steelers from 2013-2017, accumulating 5,336 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. He played in three Pro Bowls (2014, 2016 and 2017) and earned four All-Pro selections including two First-Team selections (2014 and 2017) and two Second-Team selections (2016 and 2017).

He'll join Gus Johnson and Ty'Son Williams in the Ravens' backfield.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

