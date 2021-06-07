Former Ravens Safety Tony Jefferson Signs With 49ers

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson is making a comeback, signing with the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Jefferson hasn't played since tearing his ACL in Week 5 of the 2019 season. He was released by the Ravens in February of 2020.

After spending his first four years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Jefferson landed in Baltimore, where he spent the last three years. During his time with the Ravens, he started 35 games and accumulated 174 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

An undrafted free agent when signing with the Cardinals in 2013, Jefferson has 98 games, 66 starts and 451 tackles on his resume. He's 29-years-old.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

