Ravens Trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens have made a monster trade in the middle of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, sending wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown, 24, was the Ravens' first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He'll now head to Arizona in exchange for the 23rd pick in this year's draft.

For the Steelers, they have one less receiver to deal with in Baltimore. The Ravens have now removed Miles Boykin and Brown from their roster, both of whom were picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Ravens will add another rookie after selecting safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick. That pick could be a receiver.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

NFL Honors Dwayne Haskins During Draft

Chase Claypool Will Announce Steelers Draft Pick

Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Gets More Than Next QB

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

Players Steelers Cannot Pass On in NFL Draft