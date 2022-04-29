Skip to main content

Ravens Trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens make a block buster trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Baltimore Ravens have made a monster trade in the middle of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, sending wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals. 

Brown, 24, was the Ravens' first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He'll now head to Arizona in exchange for the 23rd pick in this year's draft. 

For the Steelers, they have one less receiver to deal with in Baltimore. The Ravens have now removed Miles Boykin and Brown from their roster, both of whom were picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. 

Meanwhile, the Ravens will add another rookie after selecting safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick. That pick could be a receiver. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

NFL Honors Dwayne Haskins During Draft

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chase Claypool Will Announce Steelers Draft Pick

Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Gets More Than Next QB

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

Players Steelers Cannot Pass On in NFL Draft

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16593106_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Honors Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins During Draft

By Nicholas Brlansky1 hour ago
USATSI_17820159_168388034_lowres
News

Final Mock Drafts Say Steelers Land Malik Willis

By Nicholas Brlansky2 hours ago
USATSI_16930782_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Will Announce Steelers Second-Round Pick

By Nicholas Brlansky6 hours ago
USATSI_18162311_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Hunting for Wide Receiver in NFL Draft

By Nicholas Brlansky14 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (25)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

By Noah Strackbein14 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (22)
AllSteelers+

2022 NFL Draft Big Board

By Derrick Bell15 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (21)
News

Steelers Find QB in Full 32-Team Mock Draft

By Noah StrackbeinApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17420009_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

All Steelers Talk Seven-Round Mock Draft

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinApr 27, 2022