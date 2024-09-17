Ben Roethlisberger Offers Advice to Steelers' Broderick Jones
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a change along their offensive line, benching former first-round pick Broderick Jones for their current first-round pick Troy Fautanu. Now, there are many questions about when the next time Jones will see the starting lineup will be, and one franchise legend is offering up advice for his difficult time.
During the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast, Ben Roethlisberger gave his advice to Jones after the announcement came that he was benched for Fautanu.
"I know he’s going to be frustrated. I think the best thing for Broderick right now is to just sweep it under the rug. Let’s watch it and figure out why it happened," Roethlisberger said. "Was it technique? Did the guy just beat you? Sometimes those things just happen. He needs to go back and watch it, figure it out, check the technique, check what it was. Get it checked off and put it behind him. If you sit and dwell on it and I don’t know what coach is going to do moving forward but if you dwell on it, it’ll just build up. He’s gotta be ready to step up and be the dude."
Jones is still believed to be the franchise left tackle for the Steelers, but right now, they're rolling with their best five offensive linemen, which includes Fautanu and Dan Moore Jr. as the tackles.
After rotating for one series, Jones was taken out for three penalties. He did not return the entire Week 2 game.
It's unknown what the plan is moving forward, but Jones will have to figure out his weaknesses and step up in order to become a starter again in Pittsburgh. The Steelers want him to be "the guy," so they're going to provide the resources neccassary. It's on Jones to take all of the advice around him and run with it, though.
