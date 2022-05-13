Skip to main content

Ben Roethlisberger Called Kenny Pickett to Offer Advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famer is ready to help their new QB.

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger left a gapping hole the Pittsburgh Steelers will try to fill this season, but he's ready to help the rookie quarterback who might take his spot. 

Kenny Pickett said after his first Rookie Minicamp practice that Roethliisberger gave him a call to welcome him to the team and offer any advice he can give. 

"It was awesome," Pickett said. "He said he’s always there for me if I have any questions. He’s an unbelievable player, a Hall of Famer, definitely a guy I will use as a resource." 

Pickett will compete with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph this summer for the Steelers' starting job, but the hope is the first-round pick turns into the success of a future Hall of Famer. 

And having Big Ben on his side while he adjusts to the NFL is certainly going to help. 

