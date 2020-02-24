AllSteelers
Report: Ben Roethlisberger Expected to be Cleared in 2.5-3 Months

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger gave Steelers Nation hope when he appeared in a social media video on Saturday. In the video, the quarterback is seen throwing a football for the first time since Week 2 of the 2019 season. 

There's more, though. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ron Cook, Roethlisberger should be fully recovered in the next 2.5-3 months and is "doing good!"

Cook confirmed that Roethlisberger is scheduled to have two more throwing sessions in California before heading back to Pittsburgh. Big Ben was expected to only be able to throw tennis balls following his doctors appointment last Friday but found himself using footballs and learning some positive news. 

The 2.5-3 month range will put Roethlisberger in line for the team's OTAs sessions in May. He usually skips optional workouts, but could have some drive to get back on the field after missing the last five months. 

Mason Rudolph already has been named the backup quarterback by coach Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert reiterated that the team is comfortable with the quarterbacks in house for the 2020 season. 

They'll head into the new year with Rudolph, Devlin Hodges, Paxton Lynch and J.T. Barrett on the roster. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

