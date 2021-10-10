Watch: Roethlisberger Finds Johnson for 50-Yard Steelers Touchdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers duo connect for the game's first touchdown.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers score on the opening drive for the second week in a row, with a connection between Ben Roethlisberger and Diontae Johnson.

The Steelers worked their way to the midfield line on the opening drive of the game. On third and seven, Roethlisberger dropped back and launched a 50-yard bomb to Johnson for the first score of the afternoon.

This is the second week in a row the quarterback and wide receiver connected on the first drive of the game. Prior to Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers went 14 games without an opening-drive touchdown.

