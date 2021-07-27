Sports Illustrated home
Ben Roethlisberger Excused From Practice as Steelers Prepare for Pads

The Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback got extra reps on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved from UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to Heinz Field as they started Week 2 of training camp, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was not with them.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said following practice that Roethlisberger had an "excused absence" from Tuesday's practice. Tomlin expects Big Ben back tomorrow.

The Steelers will put pads on tomorrow for the first time this season. Although camp is away from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., fans will be in attendance and the anticipation is roaring from players and coaches. 

"You feel the energy out here," Tomlin said. "These guys have been playing football all their lives. This is very normal thing for them. They're excited about it. They've trained for a long time to put themselves in this position. 

"It's like the first day of school."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

