Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famer will not be with the team next season.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has begun telling former teammates and some within the organization that this will be his final season with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    Roethlisberger, 39, is playing in his 18th season, all with the Steelers. While the report doesn't state he's certain on retiring, it's "highly unlikely" he'll play for another team. Heading into Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, the franchise and their quarterback are operating as if these are Roethlisberger's final games.

    Roethlisberger will leave the Steelers with more wins, touchdown passes and passing yards than any quarterback in team history. His 410 career touchdown passes are the eighth-most in NFL history. His 62,870 passing yards are sixth and his 161 career wins are fifth in NFL history.

    The only Steelers quarterback under contract in 2022 is backup Mason Rudolph.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Cam Heyward Still Active Against Ravens

    Can Steelers Beat the Ravens?

    T.J. Watt Cleared to Play vs. Ravens

    Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

    Film Room: Has Alex Highsmith Filled the Void of Bud Dupree?

    USATSI_16766552_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16788583_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Cam Heyward Still Active for Ravens Game

    36 minutes ago
    2021_OTAs_0610ce_1213
    News

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_15142995_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Can Steelers Beat the Ravens?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17122507_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    T.J. Watt Clears COVID Protocols, Can Play vs. Ravens

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17153915_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_17250437_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Fearful Cam Heyward Will Miss Ravens Game

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_17252922_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Uncertain if Two Cornerbacks Will Play vs. Steelers

    Dec 3, 2021