Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famer will not be with the team next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has begun telling former teammates and some within the organization that this will be his final season with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Roethlisberger, 39, is playing in his 18th season, all with the Steelers. While the report doesn't state he's certain on retiring, it's "highly unlikely" he'll play for another team. Heading into Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, the franchise and their quarterback are operating as if these are Roethlisberger's final games.

Roethlisberger will leave the Steelers with more wins, touchdown passes and passing yards than any quarterback in team history. His 410 career touchdown passes are the eighth-most in NFL history. His 62,870 passing yards are sixth and his 161 career wins are fifth in NFL history.

The only Steelers quarterback under contract in 2022 is backup Mason Rudolph.

