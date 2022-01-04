Ben Roethlisberger Sends Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans and much of the NFL took time over the last few days to share their love for Ben Roethlisberger as he played his final game at Heinz Field.

That love was received by Roethlisberger, who took time to thank the fans after the Steelers win over the Cleveland Browns.

"Heinz Field is so special to me," Roethlisberger said. "Just like this city is. I'm very thankful and blessed to call this home. Thank you to all the fans and everybody."

The 18-year veteran then posted on social media sending another message to fans for their outpour of support.

The Steelers will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 18. As of now, their playoff hopes are still alive but will need help from the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts to get into the postseason.

