Ben Roethlisberger's Motivational Message to Steelers Young O-Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback continues to keep his teammates' heads high.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was hit 10 times during the team's Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Still, he's staying positive with his players - especially his offensive linemen.

The 39-year-old is behind one of the youngest offensive lines in the NFL. This season, the Steelers have two rookies and a second-year player starting in their group of five.

Even with the early struggles, Big Ben is focused on motivating his players. Here's his message:

Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury following Week 2. He's uncertain how the practice week will go or what his status for Week 3 will be.

The Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in their first AFC North game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Ben Roethlisberger Provides Injury Update

Steelers O-Line Could Cost Them Their Season

Big Ben Puts Blame on Himself, But It's Not

Analyzing Steelers Offense in Week 2

Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Highsmith Dealing With Injuries