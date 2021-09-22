September 22, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger's Motivational Message to Steelers Young O-Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback continues to keep his teammates' heads high.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was hit 10 times during the team's Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Still, he's staying positive with his players - especially his offensive linemen. 

The 39-year-old is behind one of the youngest offensive lines in the NFL. This season, the Steelers have two rookies and a second-year player starting in their group of five. 

Even with the early struggles, Big Ben is focused on motivating his players. Here's his message: 

Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury following Week 2. He's uncertain how the practice week will go or what his status for Week 3 will be. 

The Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in their first AFC North game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

