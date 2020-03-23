AllSteelers
Ben Roethlisberger Leads Early Odds For Comeback Player of the Year

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are hoping for the best of Ben Roethlisberger when he steps back on a field this summer. The 38-year-old is on his way back from reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow after leaving Week 2 of the 2019 season. 

Earlier last week, Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he's "throwing without pain for the first time in years." Leaving optimism that the upcoming season shouldn't need much time to get back into the groove of things. 

"Some games, I would have a little pain. Some games, I would have a lot of pain. But in the New England game and the Seattle game [last season], it got to be too much, Roethlisberger said. "To be able to throw without pain now? That feels nice. That's a nice feeling. I know I'm not getting any younger, but I feel younger because I don't have any pain."

With the lack of pain and the new signing of Eric Ebron, the Steelers are hoping their quarterback steps on the field with a younger arm and the means to find their way back to the postseason. 

Roethlisberger is also a favorite to walk away with an award at the end of the season. The quarterback leads all players in odds to take home the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, according to FanDuel. 

Big Ben's odds stand tall with +340, followed by Cam Newton and J.J. Watt tied in second at +500 odds. The list also includes Nick Foles at +600, and A.J. Green and Matthew Stafford at +750. 

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett also made the standings with +1100 odds to win the award. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

