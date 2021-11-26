Ben Roethlisberger Says Pat Freiermuth Will be With Steelers Forever

Those Pat Freiermuth Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys seems to be a good investment.

PITTSBURGH -- "Muth" chants aren't going anywhere according to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger addressed his relationship with tight end Pat Freiermuth saying the two have grown since the rookie's arrival. In 10 NFL games, the second-round pick has accumulated 287 yards and five touchdowns.

"His locker’s next to mine so we naturally talk a lot," Roethlisberger said. "I think he’s just a really good person. I enjoy teaching him what I can."

The rookie has become a fan-favorite by Steelers Nation and his quarterback believes that won't change anytime soon.

"I think that he’s a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through," Roethlisberger said. "I can see him being here his whole career. I just think he enjoys the game of football and it’s fun to be around someone that really has a passion and joy for this team and wanting to be good."

Looks like those Freiermuth jerseys are good investments.

