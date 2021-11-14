Ben Roethlisberger Reported COVID Symptoms to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback tested positive and will not play against the Lions.

Saturday night, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reported his own symptoms of COVID-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network' Ian Rapoport. The team brought him in for a test that showed he was positive for the virus.

Roethlisberger was ruled out against the Detroit Lions but has told reporters earlier this season that he vaccinated. Therefore, he'll need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span to be cleared.

The Steelers will start Mason Rudolph Sunday in place of Roethlisberger. Rudolph is 5-4 as a starter for Pittsburgh, throwing 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

